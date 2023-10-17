Sensational Acapella Extravaganza: 'Thomson Andrews Collective' Mesmerizes Global Audience at World Cup Pre-Match Show 2023

SRV Media

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17: In an unprecedented musical feat, Thomson Andrews, the celebrated Bollywood artist and entrepreneur, dazzled the world with his grand Acapella vocal choir 'Thomson Andrews Collective' that performed at the India vs. Pakistan World Cup Pre-Match Show. The extravaganza was held on October 14, 2023, at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, accompanied by performances by iconic singers Sukhwinder Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan, Shankar Mahadevan, and Arijit Singh in the first music segment.

The grand World Cup 2023 project has been executed with meticulous precision, thanks to director Varun Prabhudayal Gupta's grand vision in collaboration with Thomson Andrews's vocal ensemble and Team Banijay Asia. "Crafting this show has been one of the most remarkable experiences! We all know how personal cricket is to us Indians, and to be able to contribute in such an amazing way that celebrates the beauty and diversity of both nations is an absolute honor! This pre-match show is indeed a reminder about the power of music and how it can unite us all as fans! I'm thrilled to have been a part of something so historic," Thomson said. He further added, "What sets this performance apart is the inclusion of more than 20 talented Indian singers in an unparalleled Acapella/Choir vocal arrangement of songs like Taal Se Taal, Ghanan Ghanan, Aisa Des Hain Mera, and Rang De Basanti. These voices united in harmony to create an awe-inspiring rendition of some of the most iconic Bollywood songs, which not only represent the essence of Indian culture but also showcase the nation's rich musical heritage."

Thomson Andrews is no stranger to the limelight. With an impressive portfolio that includes legendary projects like Brahmastra, The Remix on Amazon Prime, and numerous Bollywood and Hollywood collaborations, Thomson has emerged as a trailblazer in the world of music and entertainment. Thomson's exemplary leadership has made him a vocal arrangements maestro in the Bollywood industry, apart from being a playback singer and music composer. His recent composition and vocal arrangement of the Acapella rendition in the WELCOME 3 teaser, featuring stars like Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Sunil Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, and more, have already taken the internet by storm. With a captivating and extensive body of work, Thomson Andrews continues to redefine the boundaries of music and entertainment. He is also a thought leader and TEDx speaker and believes in uplifting and inspiring youngsters with his industry experience and insight. Through his creative media startup, 'Throan Of Art', Thomson has delved into the world of music and media entrepreneurship, paving the way through several projects curated by him under Throan Of Art, and is also launching several upcoming talents via his Indie Music Label, 'Throan Of Art Music'. Stay updated on his extraordinary journey at www.instagram.com/thomsonandrews and visit his website at www.throanofart.com

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Roger: +91 99670 36493

Email: Throanofart@gmail.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor