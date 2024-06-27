The BSE Sensex rose over 79,000 for the first time on Thursday, led by a surge in bank and finance stocks that had been underperforming earlier in the year. The NSE Nifty also climbed to a new lifetime high of 23,968.30.

Sensex breaches 79,000-mark for first time; Nifty hits new lifetime high — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 27, 2024

S&P BSE Sensex zoomed 0.43% or 340 points to 79,013.76, while NSE’s Nifty50 jumped 0.40% or 98 points to 23,966.40 levels. On the BSE, UltraTech Cement and JSW Steel were the top gainers, while HCL Tech, Mahindra and Mahindra were among the major laggards.

M&M and HCL Tech were among the top losers. The Nifty Midcap rallied 0.63%, while the SmallCap was trading 0.30% higher. Sectorally, the Nifty Metal was the top gainer, up 0.69%, followed by Private Bank (up 0.53%) and Media (up 0.50%).