Sensex closes 94 points down; infra, FMCG, IT stocks slump

The Indian stock market's benchmark Sensex closed 94 points down on Monday dragged by selling pressure in infra, FMCG and IT stocks.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex fell 93.91 points or 0.17 per cent to close at 55,675.32 points against its previous session's close at 55,769.23 points.

Earlier, the Sensex opened in the negative at 55,610.64 points and slumped to a low of 55,295.74 points in the morning session tracking weakness in the global equities markets. The Sensex turned positive in the afternoon session rising to a high of 55,832.28 points in the intra-day.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange fell 14.75 points or 0.09 per cent to 16,569.55 points against its previous session's close at 16,584.30 points.

The Nifty started the day in the red at 16,530.70 points and slumped to a low of 16,444.55 points in the morning session. The Nifty 50 rose to a high of 16,610.95 points in the intra-day.

There was selling pressure in technology, infra, metal and financial stocks.

Asian Paints slumped 2.36 per cent to Rs 2818.75. UltraTech Cement fell 1.68 per cent to Rs 5581.95. Bajaj Finserv slipped 1.34 per cent to Rs 12520.55.

IT stocks were under selling pressure. Wipro fell 0.52 per cent to Rs 473.25. TCS slipped 0.25 per cent to Rs 3430.25. Tech Mahindra closed 0.24 per cent down at Rs 1145.20. HCL Technologies closed 0.31 per cent down at Rs 1039.40.

The index heavyweight Reliance Industries Limited closed 0.45 per cent down at Rs 2766.90.

Only 9 out of the 30 stocks that are part of the benchmark Sensex closed in the positive.

Tata Steel jumped 0.99 per cent to Rs 1078.20. IndusInd Bank rose 0.78 per cent to 931.50. Mahindra & Mahindra closed 0.77 per cent higher at Rs 1036.50.

ITC, Kotak Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, NTPC and Maruti Suzuki were among the major Sensex gainers.

