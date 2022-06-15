Sensex falls for 4th straight day, closes 152 points down

The Indian stock markets' key indices, Sensex and Nifty, closed in the red for the fourth straight session on Wednesday dragged by heavy selling pressure in energy and IT stocks.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex closed 152.18 points or 0.29 per cent down at 52,541.39 points against its previous day's close at 52,693.57 points.

Earlier, the Sensex started the day in the negative at 52,650.41 points. The Sensex traded in a narrow band throughout the day. It traded in the positive most part of the day. The index rose to a high of 52,867.73 points in the intra-day. The index came under selling pressure in the last hour of trading. It slipped to a low of 52,493.36 points in the intra-day.

This is the fourth consecutive session of loss in the benchmark index. The Sensex had lost 153.13 points or 0.29 per cent on Tuesday. The Sensex had lost 1456.74 points or 2.68 per cent on Monday and 1016.84 points or 1.84 per cent in the previous session.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange closed 39.95 points or 0.25 per cent down at 15,692.15 points against its previous day's close at 15,732.10 points.

There was a strong buying support in Bajaj twins. Bajaj Finserv surged 4.24 per cent to Rs 11815.95. Bajaj Finance jumped 2.04 per cent to Rs 5484.85.

Tata Steel surged 1.52 per cent to Rs 959.70. L&T and State Bank of India gained around one per cent. Asian Paints, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra and ICICI Bank were among the major Sensex gainers.

NTPC slumped 2.02 per cent to Rs 148.20. The index heavyweight Reliance Industries Limited fell 1.18 per cent to Rs 2596.30.

There was heavy selling pressure in IT stocks. Infosys slipped 1.29 per cent to Rs 1421.65. Wipro fell 1.07 per cent to Rs 440.20. Tech Mahindra dipped 1.01 per cent to Rs 1020.05. HCL Technologies slipped 0.63 per cent and TCS closed 0.14 per cent down.

