Sensex Hits All Time High of 76,787 Points After Bloodbath on Election Counting Day

The Sensex hit all-time highs days after the bloodbath on Lok Sabha election counting day. The Sensex reached 76,787, while the Nifty 50 was within 25 points of its record peak of 23,338 Friday afternoon trading.

All Sensex stocks have advanced today. Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel and Tata Consultancy Services were among the biggest gainers in the Sensex pack.

These come after the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep policy rates unchanged at 6.5% for the eighth consecutive time. RBI also raised India's real GDP forecast to 7.2% from the earlier 7%.