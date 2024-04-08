Sensex Jumps 307.22 Points to Hit Record High in Early Trade; Nifty Climbs 79.6 Points

In early trade on Monday, April 8, the BSE Sensex jumped over 307.22 points to hit a record high of 74,555.44. The Nifty advanced 79.6 points to 22,593.30.

Tata Steel, Titan, Axis Bank, HUL, Infosys, Tech M, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, SBI and RIL led the gains on the Sensex, while Nestle India, Wipro, HCL Tech, and Bharti Airtel were among the top losers.

On the other hand, Grasim Industries, Ultratech Cement, Bajaj Auto and Bharti Airtel were among the top five losers on the NSE Nifty 50.

Nifty Realty, Nifty Consumer Durables, Nifty Metal and Nifty Oil and Gas lead sectoral gains, rising between 0.65 per cent and 1.79 per cent.

The broader markets opened strong yet again, with the BSE MidCap gaining 0.38 per cent and SmallCap indices trading 0.57 per cent higher.