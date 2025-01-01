Sensex, Nifty end on a positive note on first trading session of 2025

New Delhi [India], January 1 : The Indian stock market began the new year on a positive note, with the Sensex closing 443.09 points higher at 78,582.10, marking a strong start for 2025. The NSE Nifty too closed at 23,742.90, up by 98.10 points.

The broad market showed a mixed performance, with 37 stocks advancing and 13 declining from the Nifty 50 index.

Among the top gainers were Maruti, M&M, LT, Bajaj Finance, and Tata Motors, which saw strong upward movements, while Hindalco, Dr Reddy's, Adani Ports, ONGC, and Tata Steel struggled, contributing to the decline in the Nifty.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, attributed the positive market opening to a broad-based recovery. He noted that the sustainability of this trend would depend on earnings growth in the upcoming Q3, with expectations positive on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

"The market started on a positive note on the first day of 2025. The recovery was broad-based, while the sustainability of the trend will depend on the earnings growth in Q3, where the expectation is positive on a QoQ basis. An uptick in core sector data and the prospect of a ramp-up in capex spending by the government in the remaining part of the fiscal-aided sectors like capital goods, industrials, auto, and power," Nair added.

The market's performance on the first trading day of 2025 set a positive tone, though investor sentiment will remain closely tied to the forthcoming earnings season and macroeconomic indicators. As the year progresses, the focus will likely shift to the sustainability of growth across key sectors.

The Indian stock markets began the first trading session of 2025 with slight gains and consolidated on it later in the day while most of the global markets remained closed for New Year celebrations.

Both the Sensex and Nifty 50 delivered strong performances in 2024, with each index climbing over 8%, despite recent pullbacks from their peak levels.

However, concerns over slowing consumption and sluggish capital expenditure are pressuring corporate earnings, leaving investors hopeful for stimulus measures from the government and Indian businesses to spur growth in 2025.

