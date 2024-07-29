Sensex, Nifty Hit Fresh All-Time High Levels in Early Trade

Sensex and Nifty hit fresh all-time high levels in early trade on Monday, July 29. The BSE Sensex recorded of 81,722.13. The 30-pack index was up 389.41 points or 0.48%. Nifty 50 hit a high of 24,980.45 or 110.75 points or 0.45%, higher at 24,945.60.

NTPC, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Infosys, and TCS opened with gains, while Power Grid, Titat, Bharti Airtel, ITC, and HUL opened with cuts.

ICICI Bank surged over 2% in early trade after it reported a bigger-than-expected first-quarter profit, helped by robust loan growth and healthy core lending income. Meanwhile, NTPC also surged 3% after the company reported that its Q1FY25 net profit jumped to Rs 4,511 crore, up 11% year-on-year.

Bandhan Bank shares opened over 9% higher after the bank reported 47% growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,063 crore in the first quarter, compared with Rs 721 crore in the last year period.

Sector-wise, Nifty Bank rose 0.9%, led by Bandhan Bank, PNB, and ICICI Bank. Nifty Oil & Gas surged 1%, led by Oil India, Hindustan Petroleum, and BPCL. Nifty Auto, IT, Media, Metal, Realty, and Consumer Durables also opened higher.