Sensex sheds 210 points, makes losses after gaining 3 sessions

Domestic Indian equities on Thursday made losses in early trade as heavyweights like Reliance and Adani Group firms -- Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports -- lost in the morning. Some metal stocks made profits in the morning while IT firms dragged the key indices. Global stocks were mixed while some key indices in Asian markets were better.

Shares of Reliance Industries dropped 1.41 per cent to Rs 2,383.20 in the morning trade of Thursday.

BSE Sensex was down 210 points or 0.35 per cent to Rs 60,079.18 while 50-share Nifty were 80 points or 0.45 per cent to Rs 17,673.65. The two key indices had made gains for three consecutive sessions on Friday, Monday and Wednesday. In three consecutive sessions, the Sensex gained 2.44 per cent while the Nifty increased 2.5 per cent.

In Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged 45 per cent, S&P ASX was up 25 points, Japan's Nikkei went up 159 points and China's Shanghai SE went down 10 points.

In US markets, Dow Jones lost 58 points, Nasdaq surged 45 points and S&P 500 gained 5 points as Asian markets opened on Thursday.

In European markets, BEL-20, CAC 40 and Deutsche Borse were trading in the positive territory. FTSE 100 gained 10 points while IBEX 35 was trading in the positive territory.

In the morning, stocks of Adani Enterprises were trading at 3.07 per cent down to Rs 1,977.05 apiece, Adani Ports declined 1.21 per cent to Rs 703.45 apiece, Adani Green surged till its upper limit (5 per cent) and Adani Wilmar surged 4.16 per cent to Rs 480.15 apiece.

JSW shares gained 0.47 per cent to Rs 678.55 apiece while Tata Steel was up 1.97 per cent to Rs 108.60 apiece in the morning.TCS was down 1 per cent to Rs 3,356.40 while shares of Infosys were down 0.27 per cent to Rs 1,487.95 apiece on Thursday morning. On Wednesday, S&P BSE Sensex rose 123.63 points or 0.21 per cent and ended at 60,348.09 while The Nifty 50 index added 42.95 points or 0.24 per cent and settled at 17,754.40.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor