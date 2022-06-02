Sensex surges 437 points; RIL, HCL Technologies, TCS soar

The Indian stock markets' benchmark Sensex surged by 437 points on Thursday led by strong buying support in the heavyweights Reliance Industries Limited and Tata Consultancy Services.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex surged 436.94 points or 0.79 per cent to 55,818.11 points against its previous day's close at 55,381.17 points.

Earlier, the Sensex started the day almost flat at 55,382.44 points and slipped to a low of 55,135.11 points in the early morning trade. The markets witnessed strong buying support later in the day touching a high of 55,891.92 points in the intra-day.

The index closed in the positive after two consecutive days of loss. The Sensex had lost 185.24 points or 0.33 per cent on Wednesday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange jumped 105.25 points or 0.64 per cent to 16,628 points against its previous day's close at 16,522.75 points.

The Nifty 50 had lost 61.80 points or 0.37 per cent on Wednesday.

Reliance Industries Limited led the rally in the market. The index heavyweight surged 3.51 per cent to Rs 2724.50.

The country's largest telecom service provider TCS jumped 1.98 per cent to Rs 3422.95. Infosys soared 1.96 per cent to Rs 1507.90. HCL Technologies climbed 2.08 per cent to Rs 1039.65. Tata Steel jumped 1.72 per cent to Rs 1081.25.

Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Titan and Nestle India were among the major Sensex gainers.

Only 10 of the 30 scrips that are part of the Sensex closed in the red.

HDFC fell 1.69 per cent to Rs 2289.60. HDFC Bank declined 0.80 per cent to Rs 1385.10. Kotak Bank fell 0.49 per cent to Rs 1857.95. Power Grid Corporation dipped 1.51 per cent to Rs 225.60.

Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, L&T, Maruti Suzuki and Tech Mahindra were the other Sensex losers.

( With inputs from ANI )

