Sensex Surpasses 75,000 Mark for First Time Ever, Nifty Hits New Record Peak at 22,765.30

The Indian equity indices recorded new highs early on Tuesday, April 9. Sensex crossed the 75,000 mark for the first time in history, and Nifty50 surpassed 22,750, helped by sustained inflows from domestic investors and company financial updates ahead of the earnings season.

In early trading on Tuesday, BSE Sensex opened at 381.78 points or 0.51% at 75,124.30 while Nifty rose to 98.80 points, or 0.44% higher at 22,765.10.

Sensex breaches 75,000-mark for first time ever; Nifty reaches new record peak of 22,765.30 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 9, 2024

Crude oil benchmarks in international market saw a minor decreased in prices as tension in West Asia eased due to Israel’s withdrawal of military from Gaza strip amid war with Hamas. Brent crude oil benchmark is trading 0.28% higher at USD 90.63 per barrel while WTI inched 0.22% up at USD 86.61 per barrel.

From the Sensex basket, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Tata Motors, Wipro, ICICI Bank and Nestle were the major gainers. JSW Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries and Larsen & Toubro were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territory while Seoul and Shanghai quoted lower.