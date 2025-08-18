SEPC Limited Q1 FY26 Net Profit Skyrockets 105 Percent YoY to INR 17 Cr

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 18: SEPC Limited (NSE: SEPC | BSE: 532945), a leading Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) company with a diversified presence across Water & Municipal Services, Roads, Industrial Infrastructure, and Mining sectors, has announced its unaudited financials for Q1 FY26.

Q1 FY26 Consolidated Financial Highlights



Total Income of ₹ 203.8 Cr, YoY growth of 14.4%

EBITDA of ₹ 29.8 Cr, YoY growth of 11.9%

EBITDA Margin of 14.6%, YoY change of -32 BPS

Net Profit of ₹ 16.5 Cr, YoY growth of 104.8%

Net Profit Margin of 8.1%, YoY growth of 359 BPS

Diluted EPS of ₹ 0.11, YoY growth of 83.3%

Commenting on the performance Mr. Abdulla Mohammad Ibrahim Hassan Abdulla, Chairman and Non-Executive Director of SEPC Limited, said: “The quarter marked a period of steady progress with meaningful steps taken to strengthen our position in core and emerging sectors. The successful rights issue has enhanced our financial flexibility, enabling us to pursue growth opportunities with greater confidence. Recent contract wins in power plant operations, international infrastructure, and large-scale solar EPC highlight the breadth of our capabilities and our ability to deliver diverse, high-value projects. These developments reinforce client trust in our execution strength across geographies.

Looking ahead, our priorities remain disciplined project execution, expansion into high-potential sectors, and leveraging technical expertise to capture new opportunities. With a healthy order pipeline and supportive industry trends, we are well placed to drive sustainable business growth in the quarters ahead.”

Q1 FY26 Key Business Highlights

Raises ₹350 Cr via Rights Issue Raised ₹350 Cr via 35 Cr partly paid-up shares at ₹10 each, with ₹5 payable on application and ₹5 on first and final call, in the ratio of 11 for every 50 shares held. Secured Contract Awarding Entity: Bajaj Energy Private Limited

Bajaj Energy Private Limited Scope: Operation & Maintenance services for 2 × 45 MW power plants at Barkhera Kalan, Maqsoodpur, Khambarkhera, Utraula & Kundarki, Uttar Pradesh

Operation & Maintenance services for 2 × 45 MW power plants at Barkhera Kalan, Maqsoodpur, Khambarkhera, Utraula & Kundarki, Uttar Pradesh Order Value: ₹18 Cr Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Secures International Contract Subsidiary : SEPC FZE, Sharjah, UAE, wholly owned by SEPC Limited

: SEPC FZE, Sharjah, UAE, wholly owned by SEPC Limited Awarding Entity: Lauren Engineers & Constructors INC, UAE

Lauren Engineers & Constructors INC, UAE Scope : Construction, supply & installation of four 45,000-litre steel tanks in Fujairah, UAE

: Construction, supply & installation of four 45,000-litre steel tanks in Fujairah, UAE Contract Value: USD 8.9 million (Around ₹75.6 Cr) Secured 133 MW Solar EPC Project Awarding Entity: Parmeshi Urja Limited

Parmeshi Urja Limited Scope: EPC of 133 MW AC solar power project at 26 locations across 4 districts in Maharashtra

EPC of 133 MW AC solar power project at 26 locations across 4 districts in Maharashtra Order Value: ₹650 Cr

