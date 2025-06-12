SEPC’s Forays Solar Project Doubles Domestic Order Book, Sparks Growth Momentum

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12:SEPC Limited, (NSE Code: SEPC | BSE Code: 532945), SEPC Limited, an EPC solutions provider across Water & Municipal Services, Roads, Industrial EPC, and Mining sectors, forays in green energy sector with a secured mega work order worth ₹650 crore from the Parmeshi Urja Ltd, Kolkata, West Bengal. This project marks a significant step in strengthening SEPC's presence in India's renewable energy space.

The scope of work involves the Design, Engineering, Supply, Installation, Testing, and Commissioning of plant and equipment including civil and structural works for a 133 MW Solar Power Project, to be implemented across four districts in Maharashtra—Sambhaji Nagar, Dhule, Solapur, and Nanded. The project is part of the PM-KUSUM Yojana, a Central Government scheme aimed at promoting solar energy for agricultural and rural use. The execution timeline is expected to be 12 to 18 months from the commencement date.

This contract reinforces SEPC's capability to deliver infrastructure projects of considerable scale and complexity. The company will provide end-to-end execution, ensuring full operational readiness and adherence to rigorous quality and engineering standards.

With this order, SEPC's total order nearly doubling its Domestic project pipeline. This development reflects SEPC's accelerating momentum and its continued commitment to supporting India's transition to clean and sustainable energy.

On the receipt of the order, Mr. Abdulla Mohammad Ibrahim Hassan Abdulla, Chairman and Non-Executive of SEPC Limited said, “We are delighted to announce that SEPC Limited has secured a significant solar EPC order under the PM-KUSUM Yojana, marking a notable milestone in our company's history. This achievement reflects our growing expertise and commitment to delivering end-to-end solar infrastructure solutions that align with India's vision for sustainable and clean energy.

As India accelerates its clean energy transition, we are proud to play a significant role in supporting these vital initiatives. This project not only doubles our Domestic order book but also opens new doors for us in the solar energy sector.

Looking ahead, we are committed to undertaking more renewable energy projects of this scale, while continuously enhancing our execution capabilities for large-scale initiatives. Our resolute focus remains on delivering projects on time, efficiently, and with the highest quality standards — consistently exceeding client expectations.”

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor