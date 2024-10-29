SEPHORiA Beauty Funhouse Swells to over 4000 Attendees in Shanghai

PRNewswire

Shanghai [China], October 29: SEPHORiA, Sephora's highly anticipated annual beauty festival, has successfully concluded its Shanghai run this year. With the theme "Beauty Funhouse", the two-day event featured over 200 new products from 50 iconic global names, cutting-edge niche brands and beloved local C-beauty brands. Over 4,000 participants were greeted with an exciting line up of immersive beauty experiences such as all-day glam rooms, 21 brand founder and expert-led masterclasses, a lively beauty parade and interactive digital activities.

"In its second year, SEPHORiA returns amplified and elevated, demonstrating Sephora's commitment to championing a world where everyone can celebrate their beauty. Shanghai is the third stop for SEPHORiA and the rave reviews across social media reaffirmed China's appetite for this celebrated global event," shared Xia Ding, Managing Director of Sephora Greater China. "Seeing this vibrant convergence of beauty enthusiasts and brand partners is truly inspiring. We remain dedicated to innovating and curating exclusive beauty experiences, synonymous with the Sephora brand of magic, as we strategically broaden our brand visibility and deepen our reach."

SEPHORiA's Beauty Funhouse Highlights:

* We Belong To Something Beautiful: Sephora branded area where participants can use digital installations to outspeak their own beauty manifestos, capture stunning moments, and be part of a collective celebration of beauty.

* Newness Garden: A selected showcase of the hottest trends with over 50 exclusive-to-Sephora products such as "We're Even Hydrating Longwear Concealer" by Fenty Beauty By Rihanna, "I need a nude palette" by Natasha Denona, reflecting Sephora's powerful curation capabilities.

* Masterclasses: A total of 21 masterclasses were hosted on two stages, while Natasha Denona, the founder of the renowned makeup brand, led celebrity-inspired eye makeup tutorials on-site. Top influencers from Xiaohongshu (RED) also made surprise appearances, sharing their beauty secrets and fashion tips with their loyal fans at the scene.

* Glam Rooms: Sephora makeup services in collaboration with exclusive brands like Fenty Beauty By Rihanna, Maogeping*Light, Pat McGrath Labs, and Sephora Collection, offered beauty enthusiasts uniquely themed makeup services.

* Beauty Parade: with performances by Go-Go girls, the Red-Lipped Queens, The Cameramen, and the Funhouse Band.

* Sephora Member Hub: SEPHORiA is a grand celebration for our valued members, who were warmly welcomed by engaging interactive games and bespoken gifts. A special birthday surprise was also prepared for members born in October, adding an extra delight to their experience.

SEPHORiA is a global annual rendezvous specially created to celebrate the world of beauty. Shanghai is its third stop, following Atlanta and Paris. It will be followed by new locations Rio de Janeiro (Nov 1-3rd) and Dubai (Nov 6-8th) as Sephora continues to bring this marquee event to its beauty community all over the world.

About Sephora

Sephora is the world's leading global prestige beauty retail brand. With 50,000 passionate employees operating in 34 markets, Sephora connects customers and beauty brands within the world's most trusted and dynamic beauty community. We serve a highly engaged community of hundreds of millions of beauty followers across our global omnichannel network of more than 3,000 stores and iconic flagships, and our e-commerce and digital platforms, offering personalized and immersive seamless experiences across every touchpoint. With our curation of close to 500 brands and our own label, Sephora Collection, we offer the most unique and diverse range of prestige beauty products, tailored to our customers' needs from fragrance to make-up, haircare, skincare and beyond, as we constantly reimagine the world of prestige beauty.

Since our inception in 1969 in Limoges, France, and as part of the LVMH Group since 1997, we have been disrupting the prestige beauty retail industry. Today, we continue to break with convention to drive our mission to expand the way the world sees beauty and empower the extraordinary in each of us.

Sephora is present in over 100 cities in Greater China, offering a full range of prestige beauty services across a network of approximately 350 stores and online channels, including Sephora APP, Mini Program, TikTok Shop, TMall, JD, Meituan and JD to Home.

