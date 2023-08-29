Serial Entrepreneur Dr. Manoj Singh Weaves Success Through Grit, Philanthropy, and Innovation

New Delhi (India), August 29: A commercial and residential real estate mogul, a veteran in import-export trade, and a respected media investor by profession and a philanthropist by choice, Dr. Manoj Singh is a serial entrepreneur engraving his mark. From the heart of the hinterlands, Dr. Manoj Singh is the Director of DSMS venture Inc. and Chairman of DSMS Foundation. who has progressed with grit, will and sheer hard work.

With an entrepreneurial dream in heart, Manoj Singh came to Mumbai and weaved the tapestry of his success in the city of dreams with patience, preservation and sheer honesty. This self-made entrepreneur is the winner of innumerable awards. Moreover, Manoj Singh’s kitty is virtually overflowing with exceptional accolades and awards. “To prepare for tomorrow means doing your best today,” Manoj Singh added, “It is these small steps that lead to great things.”

On his success story, Manoj Singh said, “My success story is simple. I dreamt about my business, and it was one of the essential first steps. The planning and work I do every day, no matter how menial, is the offshoot of that dream and has led me on the path of achieving my goals.”

In the midst of the modern-day clamor, Manoj Singh holds the conviction that amidst the noise, it’s the resonance of one’s own soul that truly distinguishes itself. It is this inner voice that motivates and directs Manoj Singh towards attaining even more significant accomplishments. With a confident smile, he asserts, “The sky marks only the beginning,” as he stands on the brink of introducing a noteworthy venture through his enterprise. “Humare aage aasman aur bhi hai,” he adds.

