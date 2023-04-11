Service Junction is a One-Stop Solution for Quality Home Repair and Improvement Services

Home Repair and Improvement Made Easy with Service Junction

New Delhi (India), April 11: Service Junction, an ISO 9001:2015 certified and trademark-registered company based in Karnataka, had been providing local search for various services since its inception in June 2014. With its innovative approach to delivering quality services at affordable prices, it has established itself as a leading provider of home appliances, plumbing, housekeeping, consumer durables, and healthcare services. The current employee strength includes 25 staff members, and the company is constantly expanding its product and service offerings.

The company offers repair and maintenance services for various appliances such as A.Cs, Ups inverters and batteries, RO Water purifiers and softeners, Solar water heaters and geysers, Plumbing, Water Sump tank cleaning services, Water level sensor services, Garden cleaning services, and Packaged drinking water bottle supply. They also provide advanced design, investigation, and evaluation services and 24-hour customer care support for their reverse osmosis service to ensure customer satisfaction. They provide scheduled annual maintenance contracts, and six AMC plans to ensure reliable systems perform optimally and extend their lifespan.

In addition, Service Junction is a distributor and service provider for multiple brands of home appliances and solar PV panels. The company also supplies water ATM/purified water vending machines, including UPI/QR-based, coin-based, and card-based options. These versatile machines are suitable for various locations such as railway stations, bus stations, schools, and hospitals. The UPI/QR-based water ATM machine provides round-the-clock access to clean and safe drinking water for customers.

Here are the top reasons to choose Service Junction for your home repair and improvement needs:

Responsive and Professional Customer Service

A responsive and professional customer service team is committed to delivering exceptional service. They hire experienced technicians who are accountable to the company and to the customers, ensuring that every job is done quickly and correctly.

Highly Skilled Technicians

The technicians are fully insured and covered by their own workers’ compensation insurance. They have a variety of skills for all types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects. One can trust the company to deliver quality workmanship and exceptional service.

Worry-Free Guarantee

Service Junction believes in exceptional service and quality workmanship, which is why they back every job they do with a worry-free guarantee and strive to exceed the expectations of their customers and ensure that 100% satisfied work is delivered.

Trustworthy and Reliable

The technicians are experienced and reliable, making us the go-to solution for homeowners who need skilled labour. From our friendly customer service representatives to our highly skilled technicians, you can expect exceptional service from each team member you interact with.

M.O. Manjunath, the Proprietor of the company, emphasises that customer satisfaction, quality, and efficiency are the key factors behind the company’s growth, and Service Junction is now looking to expand its brand availability through a franchise model.

Service Junction has established itself as a customer-focused company with a commitment to delivering quality services and efficient operations. Their dedication to excellence has made them a trusted name in the industry. With their upcoming expansion plans through a franchise model and participation in government tenders, they are poised to become a major player in the Indian service sector. Regardless of their location or requirements, Service Junction is committed to providing the best possible services to all its customers, and its continued growth is a testament to its success.

For more information, please visit: https://servicejunction.co/

