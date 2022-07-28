Servify secures SOC 2 Type II Certification

, a global product lifecycle management platform, has successfully received the internationally acclaimed System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) Type II certification.

This achievement reflects Servify's commitment to the highest levels of data compliance and security.

Developed by the (AICPA), SOC 2 Type II report on Servify, verifies the existence of internal controls which have been designed and implemented to meet the requirements for the security principles set forth in the Trust Services Principles and Criteria for Security.

It provides a thorough review of how Servify's internal controls affect the security, availability, and processing integrity of the systems it uses to process both partner and it's users' data, along with confidentiality and privacy of the information processed by these systems.

Servify passed the audit evaluation in less than three months, solidifying its pledge towards data compliance and security. The audit was conducted independently by one of the Big 4 auditing firms.

"We have been committed to maintaining the highest security standards and this is fundamentally aligned with our vision in terms of what we want to do for consumers. As we scale rapidly, we are poised to protect all clients and their consumer data stored through security best practices. Securing SOC 2 Type II certification further solidifies Servify's vision of enabling secure and genuine after-sales services for top brands around the world," said , Head of Information Security & Data Privacy, Servify.

