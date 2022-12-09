Set to Disrupt the Fintech Space, Expand My Business is all Geared Up for World Fintech Show, Saudi Arabia

December 09: Expand My Business is thrilled to be joining innovative leaders from around the world at the World Fintech Show, with an aim to digitally empower the Fintech Industry.

Ananteshwar Singh, CPO at Expand My Business, along with his team, will represent the company and participate in the mega-event on the 5th and 6th of December 2022 to deeply study the Saudi Arabian financial services industry and the current technological developments in the Fintech space.

According to Report Linker, the Fintech market is predicted to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% to $37,343.95 billion in 2026. World Fintech Show is an event that connects global Fintech experts, technology innovators, and entrepreneurs with Heads of Business Transformation, CEOs, CTOs, CFOs, Chief Digital Officers, government authorities, Heads of Innovation, and Fintech investors from Saudi Arabia. The event will serve as the benchmark for financial innovation globally.

The show is going to centre on Saudi Arabia’s expanding Fintech ecosystem and look at some of the most critical areas of Fintech. The topics of discussion will include the future of Fintech, sustainability, Insurtech, decentralized finance, open banking, digital payments, studios and corporate innovation, wealth management, Metaverse, and so on.

The landscape of Fintech has also expanded and evolved throughout the course of these many years. In addition to payment applications currently ruling the market, B2B companies are also gaining friction in the financial technology industry. Keynote speeches, business presentations, product demonstrations, panel discussions, and technology lectures are just some of the event’s listed highlights.

