SetGo celebrates fundraising success as testimony to expertise in cloud kitchens

New Delhi [India], April 11 (/India PR Distribution): A cloud kitchen refers to an entity wherein a commercial kitchen is set up in order to prepare food for takeout or delivery. In the last few years, the concept of cloud kitchen has picked up in India in a huge way. While many individuals have benefitted by setting up cloud kitchens, there are some who were not able to taste success in this space. The one company, however, that has helped entrepreneurs create a success story out of their cloud kitchen is SetGo Kitchens & Consulting.

SetGo Kitchens and Consulting has roped in a team of experts and professionals with extensive industry experience and exposure. The company is focused on delivering high-quality end-to-end solutions to F&B brands looking for an expansion or newcomers who are willing to step into the cloud kitchen market.

Talking about the vision behind the company, founder and CEO Shyamal Suri says, "SetGo Kitchens & Consulting was launched with the objective of helping food and beverage compes or independent entrepreneurs set up cloud kitchen hubs and make a profitable business out of it. In any kind of business, you need people or mentors to guide you. There should be somebody whom you can consult or reach out to while facing a problem or taking an important decision. There were no consultation services available for cloud kitchen businesses. This is where we came in. We have helped a large number of individuals and compes establish cloud kitchen businesses and scale them well."

Shyamal Suri always had a keen interest in the Food and Beverage industry. He fuelled his passion by launching his own cloud kitchen called Maa Ka Pyar which became hugely successful in a short span of time. To gain first-hand experience of the cloud kitchen market from scratch, he took the decision to take up a job where he got the opportunity to work with two market leaders in Plug & Play cloud kitchen business. His work was recognized by the management for his high sales contribution, great clientele and extraordinary pipeline he was always ready with. However, both the brands failed drastically due to several reasons including poor market assessment, inefficiency in management and control, short- term vision, operational inefficiency, high leasing cost and flawed expansion tactics.

Elaborating on this experience, Shyamal says, "The failure of these two brands worked as a turning point for me because I lost my only source of income. In hindsight, it was a blessing in disguise. Instead of the obvious choice of going for another job, I took the decision of investing some more time in doing market research and evaluation to understand the causes of these failures and brainstorming effective steering strategies to help fledgling brands".

SetGo Kitchens and Consulting seeks to assist F&B compes in their growth process by providing well-designed and expert-recommended unique solutions like cloud kitchen hubs and Kitchen as a service (KAAS). SetGo also provides consulting services like construction, brand growth and franchising, among others. The company helps brands invest minimal effort and attain higher profits and strategic growth without punching a hole in their business budgets and financial planning. The diverse team of restaurant and F&B professionals understand the pain areas of brands and are committed to providing one stop Kitchens and Consultancy services needed to achieve brand goals.

"We believe that honesty is the key driver to a successful partnership. We are committed to providing our clients with robust yet transparent business strategies and open communication throughout our association. Our vision is to help F&B brands grow like never before by providing them with all the right solutions they need to expand with ease. We understand the shortcomings, common challenges and opportunities for F&B brands and are committed to giving them customized solutions, strategies which will help brands grow without escalating costs and the hassles of managing multiple vendors. We leave no stone unturned in our endeavour to ensure that no cloud kitchen fails", he says on a parting note.

In a very short span of time, SetGo Kitchens & Consulting has emerged as a formidable name in the F&B industry. Several global investors, too, have put their faith and confidence in the brand. Recently, Dar Construction (USA) committed towards 2 million USD in the company. SetGo Kitchens & Consulting has already launched its kitchen spaces at three prime locations in Delhi/NCR including Dwarika Sector 7, Faridabad Sector 15 and Vasant Kunj. Considering the demand-supply gap in this sector, the brand and is aiming to expand across twenty locations in the following months.

