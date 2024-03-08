Seven Spring: Revolutionizing the World of Tea with Sejal Purohit

New Delhi (India), March 8: In premium teas, one name stands out as a beacon of excellence and innovation – Sejal Purohit, the visionary founder of Seven Spring. With a passion for promoting the essence of ancient Indian goodness and natural purity, Sejal has revolutionized the tea industry and garnered prestigious accolades and recognition for her remarkable contributions.

Recipient of the esteemed IHC Women Achiever’s Award, Sejal Purohit’s journey is marked by unwavering commitment and entrepreneurial spirit. Her dedication to entrepreneurship has been recognized on numerous platforms, including the India Tea Forum, where she shared invaluable insights into the nuances of tea, business, and entrepreneurship.

Sejal’s expertise and leadership extend beyond the tea industry. Armed with a master’s degree in Business Administration from Strathclyde University in Scotland, with dual majors in human resources and finance, she has made significant contributions to esteemed companies such as Morgan Stanley, Barclays, and others. Her decade-long tenure in these organizations speaks volumes about her intellectual caliber and strategic insight.

However, Sejal’s passion for crafting wellness through the art of tea-making truly sets her apart. Inspired by extensive research in Ayurveda and guided by the teachings of Vaghbhatji, Sejal envisioned Seven Spring as more than just a tea brand – it is a testament to her commitment to making people healthy, one sip at a time.

Under Sejal’s leadership, Seven Spring has garnered acclaim for its commitment to quality, sustainability, and the promotion of authentic Indian teas. From being honored with the Tourism Awards for Best Company Promoting Wellness and Organic Products to representing India at the G20 Summit, Seven Spring’s global recognition is a testament to Sejal’s vision and leadership.

Moreover, Sejal’s commitment to ethical and sustainable practices is evident in Seven Spring’s pioneering efforts in compostable packaging, reflecting her deep respect for nature and the environment.

Sejal’s influence extends far beyond the boundaries of the tea industry. As an authoritative voice in entrepreneurship and hospitality, she has been acknowledged as an Atithi Devo Bhava Women Achiever, celebrating her contributions to elevating the guest experience and reflecting Seven Spring’s ethos of unparalleled bliss.

In every sip of Seven Spring tea, Sejal’s story continues to unfold – a tale of achievement, innovation, and a profound love for tea. As the world seeks natural, wholesome, and flavorful tea options, Sejal Purohit stands tall as a steadfast pillar of taste, well-being, and the harmonious union of nature and tea. Join us on this extraordinary journey, where each sip is a testament to Sejal’s passion, dedication, and unwavering commitment to crafting wellness, one sip at a time.

