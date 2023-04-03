Several organisations call for debate to create blueprint for development of Artificial Intelligence in India

New Delhi [India], April 3 : Pahle India Foundation, Zoho Corporation, Swadeshi Shodh Sansthan and iSPIRT Foundation have come together for a signing petition to urge all stakeholders - IT researchers, policymakers, academicians in other disciplines, industry leaders, and members of the civil society - to join a vital debate on artificial intelligence (AI).

They are requesting all stakeholders in India for utilizing a six-month time to draw up its own blueprint for AI development so as to harness all possible benefits of AI while minimising socio-economic disruption.

Recently, an open letter issued by the Future of Life Institute calls upon all AI labs worldwide to pause for six months the training of AI systems more powerful than GPT 4. They suggest that this time should be used to assess how to manage their profound impact on all aspects of human life. India should also use this time to draw up its own blueprint for AI development so as to harness all possible benefits of AI while minimising socio-economic disruption.

Rajiv Kumar, Chairman, Pahle India Foundation; Sridhar Vembu, CEO, Zoho Corporation and Chairman, Swadeshi Shodh Sansthan and Sharad Sharma, Co-Founder, iSPIRT Foundation are asking utilising this six-month time to draw up its own blueprint for AI development. Rajiv Kumar is the former vice-chairman of NITI Aayog.

In their letter, they said "It is now evident that the emergence of powerful AI, with all its transformational potential, could also be the harbinger of chaotic and potentially catastrophic - consequences for humty. Finding an answer to this existential question is a categorical imperative for all nations including India."

They added, "This will enable the global community to engage, negotiate and agree upon the rules of the game for the future development of AI that serves the goals of the global community and does not cross ethical thresholds."

The letter stated: "We are fully aware that for a developing country like India, application of AI in various fields provides an opportunity to pole-vault the traditional, linear growth paths. Deploying advanced technologies optimally and strategically can create a potent mix of resources and infrastructure that can yield more equitable and more sustainable growth."

They added: "For a remarkably young country like India, with a median age of 29, AI offers a huge opportunity to raise labour productivity, build a knowledge society and further enhance our demographic dividend."

