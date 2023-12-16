SGB Tranche 2023-24 Series III Coming Soon; Invest on Bajaj Markets

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 16: Bajaj Markets, an online marketplace and a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, offers a range of investment products, including Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs). As per the Reserve Bank of India's recent announcement, the upcoming SGB tranche 2023-24 Series III will be open for subscription between 18th and 22nd December 2023.

Investors have the flexibility to subscribe to SGBs in varying denominations based on weight, with the minimum starting at one gram. The price per gram is fixed at Rs 6,149 for online transactions. Upon subscription, investors are issued a Holding Certificate as an investment proof.

SGBs have an eight-year maturity period, allowing investors the flexibility of premature redemption starting from the fifth year. Additionally, a guaranteed annual interest of 2.50 per cent p.a. is paid semi-annually, ensuring a steady income stream for investors.

Here are some key features of investing in SGBs:

* Backed by Reserve Bank of India

* Returns of SGB are linked with the price of gold

* Easily transfer or gift SGBs, if both parties are eligible

* Trade SGBs on stock exchanges, if held in Demat account

From 18th December, individuals can subscribe to SGBs through the Bajaj Markets' app or website. Additionally, they can explore tax-saving investment options like Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS), National Pension Scheme (NPS), and tax-saver FDs offered by banks.

