SGS Awards Integrated Management Systems Certification To Cashify

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], April 30: SGS is proud to announce that Cashify, India's leading recommerce platform, has been awarded the prestigious Integrated Management Systems (IMS) certification for its Gurgaon office. This certification encompasses ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management), ISO 14001 (Environmental Management) and ISO 45001 (Occupational Health and Safety) standards.

The IMS certification represents a comprehensive approach to organizational management, enabling the integration of multiple systems into a cohesive framework. This helps organizations enhance efficiency, reduce duplication of efforts and streamline compliance with international standards.

* ISO 9001:2015 focuses on quality management, ensuring consistent service delivery and a strong customer-centric approach.

* ISO 14001 guides the development of environmentally responsible processes, helping companies manage their environmental impact and sustainability goals.

* ISO 45001 enhances occupational health and safety performance by minimizing workplace risks and promoting employee well-being.

"Achieving the Integrated Management Systems certification from SGS is a significant milestone for Cashify. It reflects our strong commitment to delivering quality, minimizing our environmental impact and ensuring the health and safety of our team. We will continue striving for excellence across all facets of our operations," said Ms. Apoorva Arora, Senior Vice President, Business Excellence for Cashify.

This significant accomplishment was celebrated at a 'Certification Handover Ceremony' attended by the senior management teams from both organizations. Cashify was represented by Ms. Apoorva Arora and her team. SGS was represented by members from the Business Assurance Division - Willy Fabritius - Global Head Strategy & Business Development, Arup Jana - Head of Certification and Kshitiz Garg - Key Accounts Manager.

ABOUT CASHIFY

Cashify, legally registered as Manak Waste Management Pvt. Ltd., is India's premier recommerce platform specializing in the end-to-end management of pre-owned electronic devices. Established in 2013, the company enables consumers and businesses to seamlessly sell, buy, and recycle devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets. With a focus on convenience, data security, and environmental sustainability, Cashify provides instant price quotations, doorstep services, and certified data erasure. Through strategic partnerships with leading OEMs and retailers, Cashify is driving circular economy initiatives and redefining responsible electronics consumption in India.

For more information, please visit the company's website at https://www.cashify.in/

ABOUT SGS

SGS is the world's leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.

Our brand promise - when you need to be sure - underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.

