SGS Proudly Marks 75 Years Of Operations In India

New Delhi [India], July 8: SGS proudly marked 75 years of successful operations in India with a grand commemorative event, Vishwasotsav, held in New Delhi.

The event was graced by several eminent dignitaries and leaders from the Government of India, regulatory authorities, corporate world and the leadership team at SGS.

The Chief Guest for this event was Hon'ble Piyush Goyal ji, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Government of India. The Guests of Honor included her Excellency Ms. Maya Tissafi, Hon'ble Ambassador of Switzerland to India and Bhutan; and members from regulatory bodies which included - Secretary General of Quality Council of India Mr. Chakravarthy T. Kannan; Chairman NABCB - Dr. Ravi P. Singh; and Dr. Kaushik Banerjee - Director, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

Distinguished attendees included Ms. Geraldine Picaud, Group CEO, SGS; Mr. Steven Du, Head of Asia Pacific Region, SGS and Mr. Amit Thakkar - Managing Director, SGS India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka - along with prominent leaders from the public and private sectors.

Vishwasotsav - A celebration of Trust - marked 75 years of SGS's service excellence in India's Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) industry. The event honoured the company's enduring legacy and its promise of trust delivered to customers. For over seven decades, SGS has empowered industries by upholding rigorous benchmarks in safety, reliability, regulatory compliance and performance - enabling businesses to deliver world-class products and services with confidence. This celebration also highlighted SGS's pivotal role in India's economic and industrial growth, while reaffirming its unwavering commitment to trust, integrity and the highest standards of quality, which continue to define its impact across industries and geographies.

Reflecting on the significance of the milestone, Mr. Amit Thakkar, Managing Director, SGS India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka shared:

"With Vishwasotsav, we celebrate more than just a milestone - we celebrate a mission - one rooted in excellence, guided by integrity and built on the trust we've earned over the past 75 years. I take this moment to recognize the strength of our partnerships, the dedication of our people and our common purpose toward quality and excellence that drives us forward. As we look to the future, we remain steadfast in our commitment to shaping sustainable growth, embracing innovation and delivering lasting value to our stakeholders, our communities, and the evolving world around us."

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal said, "As we enter into MRAs with Switzerland and as the EFTA agreement comes into effect in the coming months, our focus on partnerships and deeper technical cooperation becomes increasingly important. Recognition of each other's laboratories, testing systems and certifications is essential. These MRA's would stand on the strength of high-quality testing, high-quality inspection, high-quality compliance and I am sure SGS will continue to serve this partnership, bring high-quality standards to India and help us in our evolution in a journey towards better and greater quality standards in India - aligned with the Government of India's 'Zero Defect, Zero Effect' vision for world-class, sustainable manufacturing."

