SGT University's "HR Meet" Sparks Dialogue on AI in HR

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 30: SGT University's Faculty of Commerce and Management and the Corporate Connect Centre successfully organised an exclusive HR Meet titled "Re-Envisioning HR in the Era of AI" - bringing together top corporate leaders to decode how artificial intelligence is transforming the human resource industry.

The Vice-Chancellor of SGT University, Prof. (Dr.) Hemant Verma, set the table by talking about the relevance of the topic at hand. "The HR department is quite possibly the most crucial wing of an organisation that determines its future as much as it impacts its present." He welcomed all the esteemed guests of the meet and shared his excitement to hear and learn from their imparted wisdom.

Pro Vice Chancellor, SGT University, Prof. (Dr.) Jawahar Mal Jangir highlighted HR's shift to a strategic, tech-driven role and called for stronger industry-academia collaboration. Dr. Kirti Dutta, Dean FCAM, highlighted that the era of "Human AI Resources" is dawning and thanked the industry for the partnership to build a job-ready workforce.

The event featured 2 separate panel discussions, featuring HR leaders from all corners of corporate India.

The first panel on "The Changing Face of HR - AI as a Game Changer" featured Sonal Kapur Sinha (Esme Consumer), Col. Tarun Vohra (Lumax Industries Ltd.), Pradeep Pandey (Grant Thornton), and Harsh Priya Arya (Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd.) and was moderated by Siddhant Chandel (ISDC). It was a freewheeling discussion where each guest talked about the latest AI and analytics integrations that they are using in their HR functions.

"Tools and technologies, including AI, are designed to augment our capabilities. Today, organisations seek individuals who can learn, adapt, and enhance their skills to stay current with technological advancements, driving organisational growth and success," said Pradeep Pandey, Partner at Grant Thornton.

The second panel discussion on "Ethics, Empathy, and the Human Touch - Finding Balance in an AI-Driven HR World" featured Meetu Singh (KPMG), Gaurav Mehta (CVENT), Mukul Mathur (Rays Power Infra), Yogesh Raheja (Thinknyx Technologies), and was moderated by Dr. Vineet Mangal (Beewise Consulting). This discussion was focused on the Human in HR and how, in the midst of this revolution, we must not forget about the emotional intelligence that is actually needed to manage organisations.

Meetu Singh (KPMG) spoke eloquently on this topic. "Strong governance and proper validation are essential when implementing AI in HR or business operations. If not guided with the right prompts, AI can reinforce stereotypes and yield inaccurate or biased resultseven when working with a strong database," she said.

Mukul Mathur (Rays Power Infra) also added to the discussion, "AI is a powerful tool for processing and analysing large volumes of data. However, the final decision-making should remain with humans, who must apply critical thinking to interpret and use the insights smartly."

The HR Meet was proudly supported by notable partners: ISDC (Knowledge Partner), Samatrix.io (Gold Sponsor), and Amar Ujala (Media Partner), who contributed to the event's successful execution.

The event received exceptional feedback from SGT University students and faculty members, with each one of them promising to use the insights gained here in their future work. SGT University vows to continue holding such meets, which bring contemporary corporate knowledge to its campus.

Website: sgtuniversity.ac.in/index

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor