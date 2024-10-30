SgurrEnergy to Achieve 200 GW Renewable Capacity Globally by 2028

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 30: SgurrEnergy contributes with 14,940 MW to India's Renewable Energy Space; Current global installed capacity stands out at 122.545 GW.

A global leader in technical consultancy specializing in renewable energy solutions such as solar, wind, battery, and green hydrogen projects, has set an ambitious target to achieve 200 GW of global capacity by 2028. This bold goal was unveiled during the company's Foundation Day celebrations, marking a significant leap from its current capacity of 122.545 GW across global markets.

SgurrEnergy's growth story in 2024 has been marked by several key milestones, with a total global installed capacity of 122.545 GW and a notable focus on energy storage of 6.8 GWh. Among its country-specific achievements, India stands out with an impressive 14,940 MW, showcasing the nation's pivotal role in the company's expansion strategy.

Speaking on the occasion, Arif Aga, Director of SgurrEnergy, expressed optimism about the future growth trajectory of the company. "We have consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation in the renewable energy sector, and our commitment to achieving 200 GW by 2028 reflects our dedication to building a sustainable, green energy future. The next few years will be transformative not only for SgurrEnergy but for the renewable energy landscape worldwide."

Globally SgurrEnergy has its footprint and leadership across Asia, Africa, Middle East, Europe, and USA

SgurrEnergy has intensified its focus on environmental impact assessments, offering comprehensive ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) and ESIA (Environmental and Social Impact Assessment) services. These initiatives are integral to ensuring sustainable project development that aligns with global climate goals.

The establishment of an Innovation and Development team has strengthenedSgurrEnergy's approach to enhancing project delivery and efficiency. This year's progress in streamlining work processes will allow the company to meet its targets faster and more cost-effectively.

In 2024, SgurrEnergy proudly received ISO 17020 certification, a testament to its operational excellence. Additionally, the workforce in India, specifically in Pune and Vadodara, has grown to over 185 employees, with further expansion in Riyadh and Nairobi.

Commenting on these achievements, Mr. Arif Aga added, "2024 has been a milestone year for SgurrEnergy. Our growth in capacity, workforce, and innovation capabilities underscores our commitment to excellence. We are continually evolving, ensuring that we not only meet but exceed the demands of a rapidly growing renewable energy market."

Going forward, SgurrEnergy has charted an ambitious roadmap for the future with a focus on achieving key strategic milestones. Central to its vision is the goal of reaching a global capacity of 200 GW by 2028, a move that will further consolidate its leadership in the renewable energy sector. This expansion is not just a numerical target but a reflection of the company's commitment to fostering a sustainable energy future. Alongside this, SgurrEnergy plans to expand its footprint in Southeast Asia, with potential offices in Singapore or Malaysia, aiming to capitalize on the growing demand for renewable energy solutions in this dynamic region.

To support this growth, the company is also focusing on strengthening its workforce. By 2025, SgurrEnergy intends to grow its team to over 250 employees, ensuring it has the talent and expertise necessary to execute its large-scale projects and continue delivering innovative solutions. Additionally, the company is dedicated to improving efficiency through its Innovation and Development initiatives.

"These efforts will see SgurrEnergy upgrade 30% of its work processes and reduce delivery timelines by a similar margin, largely through the integration of generative AI technologies, which will automate tasks, optimize project design, and streamline costs," said Mr Aga.

Sustainability remains at the heart of SgurrEnergy's future plans, aligned with its ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) and climate change objectives. The company is committed to innovative project designs that enhance efficiency and sustainability, and it will continue to focus on cost optimization through cutting-edge technologies. SgurrEnergy will also prioritize investigative studies to address climate-related challenges in project execution, ensuring that its future projects contribute positively to the global fight against climate change.

SgurrEnergy's Foundation Day, officially observed on October 5, was celebrated on October 19, marking 22 years of industry leadership. The event was an opportunity to reflect on past achievements and lay out a bold vision for the future. "Our Foundation Day is not just a celebration of where we've been but a declaration of where we are heading. The journey ahead is exciting, and we are confident in our ability to shape a cleaner, greener future," concluded Arif Aga.

