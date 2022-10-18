Shadow Etail: Fastest growing D2C Brand serving diversified needs filled with multipurpose delivery of assured Auto Care, Home Care, Home & Personal Care Solution

Shadow Etail

October 18: A smile on each face via product satisfaction can be the reason behind the building of Shadow Securitronics in 2016, which has been rebranded now as Shadow Etail. The company started initially dealing with security-related electronics & women’s safety products. The company’s humble beginning in a 60 sqft office on the 4th floor of a building in Chennai transform into a yearly turnover of close to 10 Crores with a focused consistent approach. Now Shadow Etail deals with a wide variety of products across Auto Care, Home Care, and Home & Personal Care including cosmetics.

A unique mind of oneself management graduate came out to mark his presence in the market, San. He runs the company with his expertise and supply chain experience in multiple sectors of IT, aviation, FMCG, medical & telecom. Initially, his team struggled in terms of funding and finding a unique niche of products. Shadow Etail is still bootstrapped.

Now, Shadow Etail is operational in close to 10 states and has a presence in all top eCommerce platforms. This is a company handling more than 20 brands in multiple segments, and they are Proud to say all their products are completely made in India & no imports today. Also, all products are completely herbal.

They have served more than 5 lakh customers all across India and are one of the largest direct to Consumer(D2C) brands in South India. It operates out of Coimbatore with Warehouses located in Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkatta, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh & Gujarat – aimed at giving 1-day delivery to all customers.

Even during Covid their offices and warehouses were operational in handling orders 24/7 for customers across India. All products are 100% quality tested and ensured it reaches the customer with the highest quality and fastest delivery times.

Their outsourced factories are located in Mumbai, Bangalore & Gujarat. Currently, their products are sold on Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, and Jio Mart & their website is www.shadowetail.com. Many of their worthy products ranked the best sellers on Amazon in that particular category. Also, a dedicated what’s app-based ordering can be done from 8838358288. All products have free shipping and secured checkout. A dedicated customer care line has been set up to handle customer queries efficiently.

Authentic products aura of Shadow Etail

Their products are in 3 major segments Auto Care, Home Care, and Home & Personal Care.

They deal in a wide range of products & have close to 21 trademarks across multiple categories of repellents, electronics, bags, toys, cosmetics & medicines. Some of their known brands are TOM CAT, BOB CAT, HAPPY NIGHTS, MINIMALIST, FIN PHARM, GECKO, LUBRIZAP, GERMINOX, COMMANDO, ROYAL HERITAGE, MAHARISHI, HOLA COSMETICS, HOLA BABY & HAPPY HIPPO (pet cosmetics). They are also distributors of other brands like BLISS PADS & OPA TOYS.

Few of the products that add extra value with ethics can assist the great facility to your daily essentials for health and comfort. Let us see how:

Tom Cat Rat Repellent Spray- TOM CAT IS THE FLAGSHIP PRODUCT OF SHALLOW ETAIL. They have re-launched their best-selling product Tom Cat Car in the auto care segment, which is specifically designed to prevent rats from biting the car cables. Tom Cat is India’s leading rat-repellent spray for cars AND HAS BEEN Amazon Top Seller for 4 years in a row. This solves a very inherent problem during winters and rains as the rat make the car their home. They don’t just keep quiet but they start nibbling the cables and wires causing extensive damage to the car. The repair cost of a rat bite in a car runs from ten of thousands to a few lakhs depending on the damage. Rat droppings are also a big biohazard.Uniquely formulated eco-friendly product with herbal ingredients does not kill rats but rather only repels them. Tom Cat rat repellent is specifically designed to take care of the rat menace. Also uniquely formulated eco-friendly product with herbal ingredients does not kill rats but rather only repels them. A 200 ml can is sufficient for 4-5 sprays and should last for 2-3 months. Spray the contents over cables, wires, and sensitive parts of the engine.

– It protects your helmet from sweat, bacteria, smell, and fungal growth. It keeps the helmet clean and fresh from the inside or outside. It’s Suitable for all types of helmets. Get a fresh fragrance instead of the sticky perspiration lining of your helmet. This will help in keeping the helmet clean and reduce sweat and aid in stopping hair loss. Tom Cat Dashboard Spray : Removes tough stains from all kinds of dashboards, vinyl, and plastic. Cleans and Polishes the interior of the car on rubber, vinyl, leather, and plastic parts. Use of high ingredients. Gives your dashboard a new feel. Best for all premium segment cars. Spray the foam and after 30 seconds use a microfiber cloth to polish.

: Removes tough stains from all kinds of dashboards, vinyl, and plastic. Cleans and Polishes the interior of the car on rubber, vinyl, leather, and plastic parts. Use of high ingredients. Gives your dashboard a new feel. Best for all premium segment cars. Spray the foam and after 30 seconds use a microfiber cloth to polish. Tom Cat Bike shiner : It is specially designed for bikes and scooters. Gives the glossy feel back and can be used on bike chrome, metal and tyre to bring the new look back. It polishes both metallic and nonmetallic parts with a high shine and works best on exterior of bikes.

: It is specially designed for bikes and scooters. Gives the glossy feel back and can be used on bike chrome, metal and tyre to bring the new look back. It polishes both metallic and nonmetallic parts with a high shine and works best on exterior of bikes. Tom Cat Tyre & Bumper Dresser: It is specially designed for plastic bumpers on cars and removes the faded look. Tom Cat Tire & Bumper Shine Spray is easy to apply with a lustrous finish. Turns your car bumpers into new.

All these products are thoroughly tested and have the finest ingredients. Combo packs and packs with microfiber cloth are available.

Shadow Etail’s vision is to assure every household in India uses at least 1of their affordable products across multiple segments. They want to be one of the largest D2C brands in India by the year 2025. They have close to 100 products under the pipeline to launch by end of the year 2023.

Shadow Etail is looking at setting up direct distributors all across India. Call or what’s app at 8838358288.

Connect to the website link at Shadow Securitronics Tom CAT No Entry Rat Repellent Spray for Cars Highly Effective Lasts to Spray Nozzle 1st time in India (Multicolor)

https://amzn.eu/d/gnzyl8L

