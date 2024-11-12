Shahi Exports Unveils New Brand Identity to Mark 50th Anniversary

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 12: Shahi Exports, India's largest apparel manufacturer and exporter, announced a significant rebranding initiative as it celebrates its 50th anniversary. This milestone marks a new chapter for the company, reaffirming its commitment to ethical practices, sustainable innovation, and empowering its workforce.

Founded by Sarla Ahuja in 1974 from a small home set-up, Shahi has grown to become one of the world's most trusted apparel manufacturers. Today, Shahi has over fifty factories across eight Indian states and 80 per cent vertical integration of the garment-making process.

Crafting a New Identity

The brand refresh introduces a new visual identity encapsulating Shahi's spirit and persona. The new logo features a gradient color palette, shifting from teal to purple, and symbolizes clarity, stability, and wisdom. The spark on the "i" is a testament to its commitment to excellence and a zeal for innovation.

The new tagline, "Manufacturing with a purpose," is a nod to the depth of purpose that has been Shahi's North Star for the last 50 years. The refined mission statement reads, "We are a one-stop manufacturing destination that invests in people and the planet. Our story goes beyond just fashion - we champion ethical practices, empower our employees, and drive sustainable innovation in the global apparel and textile industry."

Harish Ahuja, Chairperson and Managing Director of Shahi Exports, commented, "As a brand, for 50 years, Shahi has been tirelessly committed to building and maintaining the trust of everyone we work with. With an uncompromising dedication towards the quality of product and service, we have been fortunate to gain a globally trusted position as a preferred apparel manufacturer. In celebration of our milestone of 50 years, this rebranding is a testament to our journey and commitment to sustainable fashion. We are proud to say that our new brand identity captures and reflects our values and our vision for the future."

Shahi is India's largest apparel manufacturer and exporter. The company operates more than 50 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across 8 Indian states and has a diverse workforce of nearly 100,000 people. Their vertically integrated operations, diversified product range, and strong commitment to ethical operations and environmental sustainability have established Shahi as one of the most preferred garment manufacturers in the world.

