Shailendra Singh presents short film "Swan Song" which debuts on International Women's Day 8th March 2023

In honor of International Women's Day, Boss India Entertainment (LLP) and Crystal Films (BLR) will be releasing the highly anticipated short film "Swan Song" on March 8th, 2023 on Shailendra Singh Films YouTube channel.

Directed by Sahil Seth, "Swan Song" is a powerful cinema for a cause that explores the themes of freedom, LGBT rights, and denied liberties. The Story highlights a powerful tale of love and loss set against the backdrop of a nation torn between tradition and progress. The protagonist, an Iranian lesbian girl (Sahya), must flee her homeland to protect her love from the oppressive government and her family's wrath. She finds solace in playing the hanging drums, a reminder of the love and happiness she shared with her girlfriend. But her sanctuary is short-lived when she learns that her girlfriend has taken her own life. Overcome with grief, the protagonist must confront the harsh reality of a world that refuses to accept their love and decides to join her soulmate in death.

The film's emotional and sensitive portrayal of Sahya's journey captures the struggles and triumphs of the LGBT community, as well as the larger fight for freedom and equality. "Swan Song is a film that we are incredibly proud to be releasing on International Women's Day," says Shailendra Singh. "It's a story that touches on some very important and timely issues, and we hope that it will inspire viewers to think critically about the ways in which we can all work towards a more just and equitable society."

The film is being released as part of a larger initiative to raise awareness and support for the fight for freedom and equality "Swan Song is a must-see for anyone who cares about freedom and equality," says Sahil Seth, Director. "We hope that it will inspire viewers to get involved and take action to create a more just and equitable world."

"Swan Song" will be available to watch on Shailendra Singh films (YouTube) on March 8th, 2023. Link to film - https://youtu.be/Gt6hY6ASjR8

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor