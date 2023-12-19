Shakeel Ahmad and Naveen Sharma Shine Bright with Rex Karmaveer Chakra Award (Gold) for Transforming Education in India

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], December 19: In a remarkable testament to their pioneering efforts in transforming the educational landscape of India, Shakeel Ahmad and Naveen Sharma have been honored with the prestigious Rex Karmaveer Chakra Award (Gold). Acknowledged as trailblazers in the field, this award not only recognizes their exceptional contributions but also underscores the significance of their mission.

The entrepreneurial journey of Shakeel and Naveen began in 2014, when they were just 22 and 23 years old, marked by a profound dedication to reshaping traditional paradigms and ushering in a new era of meaningful learning experiences. Their first venture, Mind Mingle, established in 2014, aimed at shifting the focus from rote-based learning to a purposeful educational environment. Recognizing the need for educators to understand the intricacies of effective teaching, Mind Mingle exposed them to innovative ideas and global pedagogies, thereby enhancing the quality of education imparted to students.

Undeterred by challenges, the duo embarked on their second venture, Spark Astronomy, in 2018. With a vision to make astronomy education accessible to all, they pioneered the introduction of astronomy labs in Indian schools. Now exceeding 500 in number, these labs not only bring the wonders of the cosmos to students but also ignite a passion for science and learning, irrespective of their geographical location.

Through a strategic merger, Shakeel and Naveen assumed directorship roles in Rattle to Rocket Education Pvt Ltd, known by its brand name "Seed to Plant Books." This content company specializes in creating research-based, thematic, and integrated curriculum aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) of 2020 for the foundation years. This curriculum is a valuable resource for schools seeking to provide a meaningful and holistic learning environment for their students.

The impact of Shakeel and Naveen's contributions to the education sector in India is immeasurable. Their multifaceted approach, combining exposure to global innovations, hands-on astronomy experiences, and a curriculum aligned with the evolving needs of education, has left an indelible mark on the landscape of Indian education.

In response to receiving the Rex Karmaveer Chakra Award (Gold), Shakeel Ahmad and Naveen Sharma expressed humility and gratitude. They view the accolade not as a culmination but as the beginning of a journey that aims to eradicate the rote-based learning mindset prevalent in the Indian education system. Their vision extends beyond personal recognition, focusing on the collective effort required to transform the educational landscape for generations to come.

As the nation applauds Shakeel Ahmad and Naveen Sharma for their outstanding contributions to education, it is evident that their innovative ventures and unwavering commitment are catalysts for change. The Rex Karmaveer Chakra Award (Gold) is not just an acknowledgment of past achievements but a testament to the promising future that these visionary entrepreneurs are carving for education in India.

Jeroninio Almeida, founder of Rex Karmaveer Global Fellowship, emphasizes the need for recognition beyond the traditional awards reserved for privileged individuals in various fields. The Karmaveer Awards were established to honor unsung heroes and change champions from diverse backgrounds who selflessly work towards addressing societal issues. These awards aim to celebrate individuals who embody the spirit of making a positive impact and leading transformative change. Eitu Chopra, Co-Founder of Rex-Ideas For Action, describes the Karmaveer Awards as more than just accolades; they represent an emotion, a mindset, and a commitment to being the change. The awards foster a culture of continuous learning, with a unique hierarchy ranging from the Karmaveer Chakra badge of honor to various medals and prestigious recognitions like Karmaveer Puraskaar, Karmaveer Jyoti, and Karmaveer Maharatna. This progression encourages recipients to take on increasing responsibilities, learn, grow, and contribute more to society as true Change Champions. Explore more about the fellowship and awards at www.rexideas.com.

