Shalby Hospital Brings World-Class Orthopedic Care to Rajkot

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India] August 6 : Shalby Hospital, a name synonymous with excellence in healthcare, is proud to announce the opening of the Shalby Orthopedics Centre of Excellence in Rajkot. With a capacity of 25 beds, this boutique orthopedic hospital is set to revolutionize the healthcare landscape in Rajkot and the surrounding Saurashtra region.



The Shalby Orthopedics Centre of Excellence is committed to providing medical services that exceed international standards. With a focus on adopting the world’s best healthcare management practices, the hospital offers excellent care across various surgical and medical specialties.



One of the standout features of the new facility is its ultra-modern Class 100 modular operating theaters. These state-of-the-art theaters are considered the best for orthopedic and joint replacement surgeries, ensuring patients receive the highest quality care.



The establishment of Shalby Hospital in Rajkot means that patients from the Saurashtra and surrounding districts no longer need to travel to metropolitan areas for advanced orthopedic treatments. They now have access to comprehensive orthopedic services under one roof, right here in Rajkot.



Dr. Vikram Shah, Chairman and Managing Director of Shalby Hospitals, stated, “We are excited to bring our expertise and world-class facilities to Rajkot. Our aim is to make top-tier orthopedic care accessible to everyone in the region. With Shalby Orthopedics Centre of Excellence, we aim to provide unparalleled medical services and improve the quality of life for our patients.”



The hospital’s experienced team of orthopedic surgeons, nurses, and support staff are dedicated to ensuring each patient receives personalized and compassionate care.



The Shalby Orthopedics Centre of Excellence is equipped to handle a wide range of orthopedic conditions, from routine procedures to complex surgeries. With its commitment to excellence and patient-centric approach, Shalby Hospital is poised to become a premier destination for orthopedic care in Rajkot and beyond.

About Shalby Hospitals:

Shalby Limited (Shalby Hospitals) is India's leading multi-specialty hospital established by Dr. Vikram Shah and has over 30 years' experience in delivering quality and affordable healthcare. It currently operates a chain of 11 multispecialty tertiary hospitals at Ahmedabad, Vapi, Surat, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Gurugram, Mohali & Mumbai and 5 Orthopedic Centers under Shalby Orthopedics Center of Excellence (SOCE) at Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Ranchi, Gwalior & Rajkot with an aggregate bed capacity of over 2,350 hospital beds and also diversified into Knee and Hip Implants manufacturing in the US. Shalby has performed more than 1,50,000 Joint Replacement Procedure so far and is globally the no 1 player in joint replacements by volumes. It is the largest center of Joint Replacement Surgery in India with 15% market share in organized market. Shalby has more than 4,600 plus in-house team of skilled doctors, surgeons and support staff with relevant industry experience and in-depth domain expertise, who have been leading the Company's growth. Shalby Multi-Specialty Hospitals has 30+ specialties such as Orthopedics, Nephrology, Urology, Oncology, Critical care & General Medicine, Cardiac Sciences, Bariatric Surgery, Neurosciences, Dental cosmetic & Implantology, Spine surgery, Transplants of Kidney, Liver & Bone marrow.

