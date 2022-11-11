Shankara Ventures Into Retail In India Flagship Store at Delhi’s Select Citywalk Mall

Store in Delhi’s Select Citywalk Mall

November 11, 2022: Shankara is a global luxury skincare brand infusing the Ayurvedic wisdom of the East with the knowledge of actives and modern processes of the West with a presence in over 30 countries including the USA & Europe.

Since its inception in 2001, as a pioneer in this space, Shankara has been producing 100% Natural and result-oriented products. By sourcing only the finest ingredients and developing all products in a meditative environment, Shankara is dedicated to enhancing one’s life on every level. Seeing immense growth in the International Markets, Shankara now ventures into retail in India. The store at Delhi’s Select Citywalk Mall is a beautiful blend of contemporary design & traditional roots.

Says Astha Katpitia, Head- Shankara India, “A step into the Shankara store creates a space where you can find a perfect blend of modernism & traditionalism. Our carefully crafted products are result-oriented blends using the treasure of knowledge in Ayurveda and modern scientific research on high-quality active ingredients. We are sure that customers will be very interested to see our products and get a first-hand feel of them as we move to a touch-and-feel experience with consultations from being primarily in the digital space.”

Shankara’s range of products include the award-winning Kumkumadi Oil, Gemstone roller Lip Oils, Moisturizers, Anti-oxidant serums, Body Scrubs to name a few. The products have the finest globally sourced ingredients like Aspen bark, olive-derived squalane, Devil’s Claw, Chamomile, etc.

The beauty experts at the store will take you through a skincare consultation to identify your skin type and needs. Personalized product recommendations based on skin type will be available. Shankara donates its net profits to support humanitarian efforts around the world – Girl Child Education, River Rejuvenation, Afforestation, and more.

Store Address: Select Citywalk, G62, Ground Floor, Saket District Centre, Saket, New Delhi – 110017

Store Contact Number: 011-44783668

