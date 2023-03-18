Shape your career with the best practical fitness science knowledge: NFNA's Advanced Personal Training Certification Course

New Delhi [India], March 18 (/SRV): The National Fitness and Nutrition Academy (NFNA) has launched an Advanced Personal Training Certification (ACPT) course aimed at fitness enthusiasts and professionals who want to get the best education and the latest fitness science knowledge and practical skills in the field of personal training. The certification program offers a benchmark in the fitness industry, providing personal trainers with the necessary tools to offer top-notch training to clients.

The course includes in-depth practical training, which allows students to apply the knowledge in real-life scenarios. We have simplified complex concepts into smaller, simple concepts so that anyone from any field can complete this course without any difficulty. We also teach Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) & First Aid in the course to prioritize safety.

We have partnered with the Sports, Physical Education, Fitness and Leisure Sector Skill Council (SPEFL-SC) a body under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) to provide the NSQF LEVEL 4 - Fitness Trainer certification. This certification enhances the credibility of our students so that they can soar higher in their fitness careers. Upon completion of the course, students will receive five certificates from NFNA, SPEFL-SC (Sports Sector Council of NSDC), and the Rashtriya Life Saving Society (RLSS).

The certification program has been designed to offer the best affordable fitness science education to aspiring personal trainers. Affordability is crucial so that many aspiring fitness trainers can get certified and start their careers, therefore the institute offers EMI facilities for up to three months, making it accessible for everyone. Students can enroll in the program online or at the NFNA campus.

"Our course is designed to provide the best science-based practical training, five certificates at an affordable fee to make it accessible for everyone. We believe that this certification program will help personal trainers stand out in the competitive fitness industry," said Rohan Kothari, the CEO of NFNA.

NFNA supports its students by providing constant education support even after the course is completed and job placement support. Established compes such as Cult. Fit, Anytime Fitness, and ITC Hotels recruit from NFNA. Our students get jobs and grow rapidly in their fitness careers.

The certification program is perfect for anyone looking to pursue a career in personal training, as well as fitness enthusiasts looking to enhance their knowledge and skills. The course covers various topics, including human anatomy, practical training, exercise physiology, nutrition, and client assessment among others. The program is recognized by industry leaders, and the practical training component provides our students with valuable experience to succeed in their careers.

As the demand for qualified personal trainers continues to grow, NFNA's certification program is an excellent opportunity for aspiring fitness professionals to stand out in the industry. The certification is recognized by industry leaders, and the practical training component provides graduates with valuable experience to succeed in their careers.

Enrolment for the personal training certification program is open now. For more information, please visit the NFNA website at https://www.nfna.in. You can also contact them at +91 9836168971.

The Advanced Personal Training Certification (ACPT) course offered by the National Fitness and Nutrition Academy (NFNA) is an excellent opportunity for aspiring personal trainers to enhance their knowledge and skills. With affordable pricing, practical training, and industry-recognized certification, the program provides students with the necessary tools to succeed in the competitive fitness industry.

