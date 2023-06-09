Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Limited receives order for construction of 30 Bungalows in Mehsana

ThePRTree

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 9: Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Limited is the Company engaged in the business of construction and related activities. Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Limited is pleased to announce that the Company has received the order worth Rupees 12.39 Crore from URRA Happy Life Creations Private Limited dated June 6, 2023 for carrying out construction of 30 Bungalows in Mehsana, Gujarat. The Company is delighted to share that our team will start the project from July 15, 2023 and will work tirelessly to ensure the timely delivery of the order on or before December 31, 2023.

With this project Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Limited aims to widen its business of construction and allied activities in near future. This is first step by Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Limited towards the long term business association with M/s. Urra Happy Life Creation Private Limited.

The Company expresses its gratitude to URRA Happy Life Creations Private Limited for placing their trust in them and giving them the opportunity to serve them. We look forward to continuing our partnership and providing them with the best products and services.

To learn more about the Company and the project, click here: http:// www.sharanaminfra.co.in.

