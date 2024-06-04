Share Market Down: Sensex Crashes By 2200 Points as Lok Sabha Early Trends Indicate Closer Fight Than Exit Polls Predictions

The Lok Sabha Election counting is currently underway. On Tuesday, the second day of the week, the stock market saw a decline at the opening bell. BSE Sensex started at 74854 points, down by 1640 points, with Nifty at 23120 points, down by 155 points. Subsequently, both indices dropped further, with Sensex falling by 2200 points and Nifty by 750 points.

During the stock market's opening session, all Nifty sectoral indices were in the red zone. Gainers included Sun Pharma, Britannia, Nestle, HUL, Cipla, Asian Paints, and Dr. Reddy's, while Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, SBI, ONGC, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid, and NTPC witnessed declines.

In the pre-open market, BSE Sensex was at 77150, up by 681 points, and Nifty stood at 23603, up by 339 points. Experts anticipate significant fluctuations in the market following the Lok Sabha election results. Asian stock markets were also trading normally.

On Tuesday, shares of all 10 listed companies within the Gautam Adani group experienced declines in the early trading session. Adani Enterprises' shares dropped by 6.39%, while ACC Ltd saw a 4% decline. Among the companies that have historically delivered strong returns, including ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, TCS, HCL, Infosys, Wipro, Kotak Mahindra, Engineers India, HDFC, Praj Industries, Ashok Leyland, Finolex, Bharat Electronics, Larsen & Toubro, ONGC, and Ircon International, shares witnessed declines in this session.