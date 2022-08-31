Share Market Holiday: BSE and NSE shut today for Ganesh Chaturthi
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 31, 2022 08:09 AM 2022-08-31T08:09:05+5:30 2022-08-31T08:09:36+5:30
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and BSE will remain closed on August 31 for Ganesh Chaturthi. Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, will also remain shut. There will be no trading in forex and commodity futures markets either. Indian equity market witnessed a smart recovery on Tuesday with benchmark BSE 30-pack Sensex rallying nearly 3%.