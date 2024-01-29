Share Market News: Top Stock Picks for Optimal Returns in the Next 7-10 Days

If you're considering stock market investments today, there's an opportunity for potential returns with these five stocks. You can hold them for the next 7 to 10 days before selling, allowing for position liquidation.



First on the list are GPTL shares, as there's an expectation of a price increase today. There's potential for market gains with momentum. Buy GPTL at 163 rupees and set a stop loss at 153 rupees. Establish the first target at 172 rupees and the second target at 180 rupees. The current market price (CMP) is 163.60 rupees.

Next is Precision Wires India Limited, showing bullish momentum and a higher likelihood of buying in the market. Purchase at 144 rupees with a stop loss at 135 rupees. Set the first target at 152 rupees and the second target at 168 rupees. This information is per the 5 Paisa website. The CMP will be 143.60 rupees.

Moving on, consider Travancore Cochin Chemicals Limited, where the share price is expected to increase. Buy one share at 887 rupees, setting a stop loss up to 850 rupees for a profitable trade. Establish the first target at 920 rupees and the second target at 950 rupees. The CMP may remain at 886.85 rupees.

In Inox Wind, there is volume support, indicating an expected increase in share prices. Buy a share at 469 rupees with a stop loss at 452 rupees. The first target could be 483 rupees, and the second target might be 495 rupees. The CMP for this is 469.45 rupees.

Additionally, there's hope for a recovery from Manganese Ore (India) Limited. Buy one share at 341 rupees with a stop loss at 329 rupees. Set the first target at 352 rupees and the second target at 360 rupees. The CMP is expected to be 340.95 rupees.

Intraday Nifty and Bank Nifty support levels are at 21,240, with the second support level at 21,140. The first resistance will be at 21,460, and the second resistance will be at 21,570. Similarly, for Intraday Bank Nifty, the first support level is 44,480, with the second support level at 44,100. The first resistance is at 45,200, and the second resistance is at 45,520.



