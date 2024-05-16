Share Market Today: Nifty Rises 90 Points as Indian Stock Market Opens on Positive Note

The Indian stock market opened on a positive note on Thursday, with the BSE Sensex rising 305 points to 73,292 and the Nifty gaining 90 points to 22,290. In the early hours of trading, the Nifty Midcap 100, Nifty Auto, Nifty IT, Nifty Pharma, and Nifty Small Cap indices all showed gains. However, there was some profit-taking later in the day.

Among the gainers in the early trading session were shares of LTI Mindtree, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Wipro, Infosys, and Hero MotoCorp. Shares of Power Grid, Maruti, Coal India, Tata Motors, NTPC, Cipla, and Divi's Labs fell. Multi bagger stocks, which have given multifold returns to investors, also saw gains. Shares of ONGC, Engineers India, ICICI Bank, Bharat Electronics, HDFC Bank, TCS, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Asian Paints rose, while shares of Larsen & Toubro fell.

Pre-Open Market

In the pre-open market, the BSE Sensex was trading 351 points higher at 73,338, while the Nifty was trading 119 points higher at 22,319. The Gift Nifty had given indications that the stock market would open on a positive note. Asian stock markets were trading higher on Thursday morning.