Share Market Today: Sensex Tanks 420.56 Points; Nifty Declines 126.35 Points

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Tuesday, March 19, after weak Asian markets and fresh foreign fund outflows. Investors also turned cautious ahead of the US Fed interest rate decision this week.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 420.56 points to 72,327.86 after opening on a weak note. The NSE Nifty declined 126.35 points to 21,929.35.

According to the news agency PTI, Tata Consultancy Services, Nestle, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, Maruti Suzuki India, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, and NTPC were the major laggards.