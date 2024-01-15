Share Market Update: Sensex Breaches 73,000-Mark for the First Time, Nifty Goes Past 22,000-Level

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 15, 2024 09:58 AM2024-01-15T09:58:12+5:302024-01-15T09:58:18+5:30

The Indian share market opened on a positive note on Monday, January 15, extending its winning streak for the ...

The Indian share market opened on a positive note on Monday, January 15, extending its winning streak for the second consecutive session. The Information Technology (IT) sector, with HCLTech and Wipro delivering better-than-expected results, played a key role in this positive momentum.

The Sensex benchmark surged to unprecedented levels, breaching the 73,000 mark for the first time in history. The Nifty also witnessed a substantial uptick, crossing the 22,000 level.

The standout performers driving this surge were information technology stocks, particularly HCLTech and Wipro, whose stellar earnings results exceeded market expectations.

