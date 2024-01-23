Shark Tank India Season 3 Kicks Off with Expert Tips for Aspiring Entrepreneurs (Watch)

One of the most loved reality shows on Sony TV is Shark Tank. After two successful seasons of this show, it is back with the third season. The show is an adaptation of the popular American show "Shark Tank," where aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to a panel of investors, also known as "Sharks" in the show's lingo. The Sharks then decide whether to invest in the idea or not. The first episode of the first season is already up and now here is some valuable advice for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Radhika Gupta, Managing Director and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund offered a valuable tip on maximizing life's potential. She expressed, “You don’t crumble because of volatility, you make the best of it," emphasizing resilience in the face of uncertainties. On the other hand, Peyush Bansal, co-founder, and CEO of Lenskart, said, “As a budding entrepreneur, one should focus on value creation more than anything else."

Amit Jain, CEO & Co-founder of CarDekho, said, “Success is a game of constant failures, and Shark Amit Jain knows how to play & win it!"

Co-founder of boAt, Aman Gupta, also shared indispensable advice that entrepreneurs should embrace. “Believing in yourself and your idea is paramount to building a successful business," said Aman Gupta.

This season we will see the addition in the judging panel. He is Varun Dua CEO of Acko General Insurance. While introducing him Shark Tank team added. “Want to solve problems like a pro? Shark Varun Dua has the perfect solution for you!" as they shared insights and advice for entrepreneurs from Varun Dua, who serves as the CEO of Acko General Insurance.

CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Namita Thapar advises, "If the world says so, don’t change. Change when your heart says." Vineeta Singh, CEO and co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics, talked about the insecurities of entrepreneurs and encouraged them by saying, “Going back to square one shouldn’t be a demotivating factor. Instead, you can always go back to creating something else."

The upcoming season of Shark Tank India is set to showcase a diverse panel of 12 influential Sharks, each bringing unique expertise to the entrepreneurial table. Among them are Aman Gupta, the co-founder and CMO of boAt; Anupam Mittal, the founder and CEO of Shaadi.com; Peyush Bansal, the founder and CEO of Lenskart; Amit Jain, the CEO and co-founder of CarDekho Group; Namita Thapar, the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals; Vineeta Singh, the co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics; Deepinder Goyal, the founder and CEO of Zomato; Ritesh Agarwal, the founder and CEO of OYO; Radhika Gupta, the CEO of Edelweiss MF; Azhar Iqubal, the co-founder and CEO of Inshorts; Varun Dua, the CEO of Acko General Insurance; and Ronnie Screwvala, the chairperson and co-founder of upgrad. This dynamic group of Sharks is poised to bring their wealth of experience and insights to the entrepreneurial ventures presented on the show.