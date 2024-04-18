Sharman Joshi and Anees Bazmee launches VisaBoard Revolutionizes Visa Assistance Industry with Cutting-Edge B2B Portal

New Delhi (India), April 18: VisaBoard, the leading innovator in visa assistance solutions, has proudly announced the launch of its groundbreaking B2B portal, ushering in a new era of efficiency and effectiveness for visa consultants, overseas education providers, and travel agents worldwide. The portal was inaugurated by esteemed personalities including Sharman Joshi, Anees Bazmee, Rajat Bedi, alongside Founder Hiren Thakkar and Co-Founder Pranav Desai.

VisaBoard's B2B platform offers SaaS / Internet based solutions tailored exclusively for visa consultants, overseas education advisors, and travel agents. With a comprehensive suite of features, VisaBoard simplifies and accelerates the visa application and submission process, empowering businesses to serve their clients with unparalleled efficiency.

Founder Hiren Thakkar expressed his excitement about the launch, stating, “VisaBoard represents a paradigm shift in the visa assistance industry. Our B2B portal is designed to empower visa consultants, overseas education providers, and travel agents with the tools they need to thrive in today's dynamic market.”

Co-Founder Pranav Desai added, “With VisaBoard, we aim to redefine the standards of efficiency and customer satisfaction in visa assistance services. Our platform is built on a foundation of innovation, reliability, and unparalleled user experience.”

VisaBoard's B2B portal promises to revolutionize the way visa-related services are delivered, setting new benchmarks for excellence in the industry.

