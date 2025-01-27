VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 27: Sheeraz Hasan, famously known as the Fame King and a key influencer in Hollywood, the UAE, the Middle East, and India, has become the focal point of rumors surrounding an international contest to dominate the future of AI-driven entertainment. Hasan's pioneering ventures, Hollywood.ai and Bollywood.ai, are reportedly garnering substantial interest from major technology firms in the United States, China, and across Asia, with industry experts indicating that AI powerhouse DeepSeek is also keenly interested.

As the mastermind behind two of the world's leading AI brands, Hasan has revealed that he is receiving a flood of acquisition proposals from top American tech giants. However, the competition has recently escalated with DeepSeek, an emerging Chinese AI contender, pursuing the acquisition of Hollywood.ai and Bollywood.ai. "Ultimately, the decision rests with me," Hasan stated. "We'll see who gains control over Hollywood and Bollywood. Let the ultimate showdown between the US and China commence!"

Hasan has played a pivotal role in advancing the careers of celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Zendaya, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Priyanka Chopra, and the Paul brothers, Jake and Logan. His reputation as an innovator in the entertainment industry is well-established. Through his AI-powered platforms, Hollywood.ai and Bollywood.ai, Hasan is transforming film production and marketing processes, setting new standards for both efficiency and creativity.

As the buzz surrounding this high-stakes rivalry continues to build, one aspect remains undeniableHasan's enterprises are leading a technological revolution. The outcome of who ultimately controls these cutting-edge brands has the potential to redefine the future landscape of the entertainment industry.

