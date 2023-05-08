Shemaroo onboards Anuja Trivedi as Chief Marketing Officer to strengthen its senior leadership team

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (/PRNewswire): Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd., one of India's leading media and entertainment players, has bolstered its senior leadership team with the appointment of Anuja Trivedi as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Anuja will lead the company's overall marketing strategy and will be responsible for driving business growth, leading strategic initiatives and strengthening consumer engagement. With her extensive experience in pricing, revenue and content strategy, Anuja will be an important and key addition to the Shemaroo senior leadership team. She will be reporting to Arghya Chakravarty - COO, Shemaroo - and will be a part of the Executive Committee.

Anuja brings over 15 years of rich experience in Media and Entertainment & Strategy, having held senior leadership roles in reputed orgzations such as Disney Star, World Gold Council, McKinsey & Company, Morgan Stanley and PwC. As Executive Director at Disney Star India, she led the content studio strategy across TV and digital, maximizing subscriber growth on Disney+Hotstar and growing Star's network market share on TV.

Hiren Gada, CEO - Shemaroo, commented, "We are pleased to welcome Anuja to Shemaroo as our new CMO. Her expertise in analyzing market trends and identifying growth opportunities will be instrumental to our expansion plans as we continue to navigate the ever-changing media landscape. Anuja will play a critical role in furthering our B2C journey and will add to the experienced professional expertise of our leadership team."

Arghya Chakravarty, COO - Shemaroo, added, "Anuja's impressive track record, diverse experience and strategic approach to business and content development makes her a perfect fit to lead our marketing efforts. With her leadership, we look forward to further strengthening our position in the industry and delivering engaging and mengful content experiences to audiences across India and beyond. I wish her all the very best for her new role as the CMO at Shemaroo."

Anuja is a qualified Chartered Accountant and holds a PGDM degree from IIM Ahmedabad.

