Shera Energy Reports 57 per cent Surge in PAT for H1 FY25

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6: Shera Energy Limited (NSE - SHERA), engaged in the business of manufacturing winding wires and strips made of non-ferrous metals, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for H1 FY25.

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights H1 FY25

* Total Income of Rs 601.87 Cr, YoY growth of 56.57%

* EBITDA of Rs 29.11 Cr, YoY growth of 15.12%

* PBT of Rs 13.03 Cr, YoY growth of 50.88%

* PAT of Rs 9.67 Cr, YoY growth of 57.37%

* EPS of Rs 3.32, YoY growth of 48.21%

Commenting on the performance, Naseem Shaikh, Chairman and Managing Director, Shera Energy Limited said, "At Shera Energy, the first half of FY25 has been marked by remarkable achievements, including highest-ever turnover, securing our first African export order in Zambia, and a strategic expansion of our production capacity. These steps reflect our commitment to quality and sustainable growth, positioning us to capture new opportunities in both domestic and international markets. Our wholly owned subsidiary Rajputana Industries which is now a publicly listed entity, reinforces our market presence and expands our footprint.

With a growing portfolio of strategic partnerships, we are well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities across sectors and geographies. Looking forward, I am confident in Shera Energy's growth trajectory. Our expansions, increased capacity, and strengthened partnerships support our vision of becoming a leader in the global non-ferrous metals industry. With a focus on innovation, quality, and operational excellence, we are prepared to meet evolving market demands and deliver lasting value for our stakeholders. The future holds immense potential, and we are committed to building on this momentum for sustainable growth and industry leadership."

