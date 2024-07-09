Sheth Realty unveils ambitious redevelopment project in Sion targeting INR 1000Cr revenue

Mumbai (Maharashtra) July 9 : Sheth Realty, a pioneering force in the real estate sector, is set to inaugurate its maiden redevelopment venture in the heart of Mumbai, at the vibrant locale of Sion. The project, sprawling across approximately 2 acres, promises a blend of premium residential spaces, retail outlets, and a serene temple nestled within the premises.

With an investment exceeding INR 150 Crore, this ambitious endeavour boasts a substantial topline of approximately INR 1000 Crore, reaffirming Sheth Realty’s commitment to delivering excellence in every aspect of urban development. The total project cost is estimated at around INR 500 Crore, underscoring the magnitude of this undertaking.

In a strategic partnership with Aakshya Group, a distinguished construction service enterprise renowned for its forward-thinking approach, this joint venture signifies a convergence of expertise and innovation. Aakshya Group's stellar track record in managing large-scale projects aligns seamlessly with Sheth Realty’s vision for transformative urban landscapes.

The project features exclusive Grand 2 & 3 Bed Residences with deck, catering to discerning individuals seeking sophistication and comfort. Spanning from 620 to 1100 square feet, these residences epitomise luxury living at its finest.

Over 40 meticulously curated amenities, spanning three levels – Ground floor, Podium, and Sky Promenade – promise residents an unparalleled lifestyle experience. From a sprawling infinity swimming pool on the rooftop to a state-of-the-art gymnasium and banquet hall, every facet of modern living has been meticulously considered.

Environmental sustainability lies at the core of this development, with initiatives such as solar panels, energy-efficient lighting, rainwater harvesting, and a sewage treatment plant ensuring a greener tomorrow. The strategic location offers easy access to prominent CBDs, making it an ideal choice for both residents and investors alike.

Mr. Chintan Sheth, Chairman and Managing Director- Sheth Realty expressed his enthusiasm on their new project in the Sion district terming it as a significant milestone in Sheth Realty’s journey. With a focus on quality, innovation, and community-centric design, Sheth Realty is confident that this project will set new benchmarks in urban living.

The project has been launched on May 25, 2024, is projected to be completed within four years from the commencement of construction. With attractive pricing and flexible payment plans, Sheth Realty aims to cater to the diverse needs of the market while upholding its reputation for quality and timely delivery. As Mumbai’s most sought-after destination undergoes a transformation, Sheth Realty’s presence in Sion signifies not just a real estate venture, but a gateway to a lifestyle synonymous with luxury and convenience.

