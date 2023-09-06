Shikhar Dhawan signs bat & kit endorsement deal with SG Cricket

New Delhi (India), September 6: Indian cricketer & opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has signed a bat endorsement deal with Sanspareils Greenlands (SG). Shikhar joins the group of other prolific cricketers all of whom are endorsed by SG Cricket. “This association is home coming for me, I am excited to be back with SG, a full circle. Loved exploring their thrilling new stores on my visit to the SG factory in Meerut & nearby market”, says Dhawan.

The SG logo will be donned on the bats & kits used by Shikhar Dhawan in all formats of the game. Shikhar Dhawan is an Indian cricketer who represents the country in international cricket. On the domestic level, Shikhar plays first-class cricket for Delhi. He is also the captain of the IPL franchise Punjab Kings.

Shikhar is a left-handed opening batsman and occasional right-arm off-break bowler. Shikhar is widely popular for his calm and composed yet aggressive style of batting, especially in ICC tournaments. At the 2015 ICC World Cup, Shikhar was the leading run scorer for India. Because of his iconic mustache, Shikhar has been nicknamed ‘Gabbar’ among teammates and his animated celebrations after taking a catch have been entertaining over the years.

“It is my pleasure to be associated with SG Cricket that has always supported and boosted cricket in the country, in fact during my initial days of cricket SG Cricket has supported me a lot & I always think highly of them always. I am looking forward to this longstanding relationship with SG and continuing to excel in the game, making many more great memories on the field,” Shikhar Dhawan said.

Paras Juny Anand, Co-Owner, SG Cricket added, “We are delighted to have Shikhar Dhawan on board, representing our brand across all formats of cricket. His fearless yet dependable style of play has made him one of the most exciting personalities in the international cricket and that makes him a great fit for our brand.”

Dhawan currently has a portfolio of over 15 brands spread across sectors like sportswear, footwear, audio & wearables, ed-tech, 2-wheeler EV, perfumes and real estate amongst others. In addition to this, he is a few ongoing and yet-to-announce deals in his brand wagon.

Shikhar Dhawan has had a long career where he has been integral in the Indian team setup with numerous match-winning performances. He has had a very interesting brand journey, given his flamboyant batting and brands in that space looked at him from that attribute. But, with his growth, also came a growth, sustenance, impact and reach in his brand value.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor