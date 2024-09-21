Shilpa Doshi and Rajeev Mahavir’s Satrangi Album Thrills Listeners

Mumbai(Maharashtra) [India], September 21: The recently released SATRANGI music album, by Panorama Music, is rapidly winning over listeners across the country. The melodious voice of Shilpa Doshi, combined with the vibrant compositions of music director Rajeev Mahavir, have created a musical masterpiece that is receiving widespread acclaim from both, music lovers and the media.

A Fresh Voice in Music

Shilpa Doshi, the lead singer of Satrangi, is a name that might surprise many. Before stepping into the world of music, Shilpa made her mark in the LPG distribution business, receiving accolades from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited. Now, she is making waves with her melodious voice in this debut album. Her journey from businesswoman to musician is one that has attracted the attention of many, and her fans are already eagerly awaiting more.

A Collection of Diverse Moods of Romance

The Satrangi album, featuring eight songs, reflects the rich diversity of Indian music. Each track showcases a unique blend of sounds, highlighting the versatility of both Shilpa's singing and Mahavir's music direction. Social media platforms are buzzing with praise, with listeners appreciating the album’s emotional depth and musical variety.

Gratitude and Inspiration –

Speaking to the media, Shilpa Doshi expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the love and support she has received. “The love of the listeners inspires me to continue this musical journey,” she said. Doshi is excited to keep creating and sharing more music with her growing audience in the future.

With its rich blend of melodies and emotions, Satrangi is not just an album but a musical experience that promises to stay with listeners for a long time.

