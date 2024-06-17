Shivalic Excels In Fostering Demand For Tech Enabled Panels

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17: Shivalic Power Controls (SPCL) is a significant player in the manufacturing of electric panels, having established a strong foothold since its inception in 2004. The company produces a diverse range of panels, including PCC, IMCC, MCC, and smart panels, among others, and serves a broad spectrum of industries both domestically and internationally.

SPCL caters to more than 500 clients such as Hewlett Packard, Jindal Steel & Power, DCM Shriram, Rungta Mines, Bikaji Foods, Dabur, Radico, JK Cement, Orient Papers, Escorts, Reliance Cement, Naini Paper, and Yamaha Motors. Recently, SPCL secured a major order for the RBI data center. The company's market spans over 20 sectors in India and extends to countries including Nepal, Bangladesh, Uganda, Kenya, Algeria, and Nigeria.

The electrical panel industry is undergoing significant transformation, driven by several key factors. The integration of Internet of Things (IoT) and industrial automation technologies is revolutionizing the industry. These advancements enable real-time monitoring and control of equipment, optimizing overall system performance. SPCL integrates IoT technology into its control panels, enabling real-time monitoring and optimization of system performance. The company also emphasizes safety, with panels equipped with advanced safety features, fault detection systems, and fail-safe mechanisms.

There is a growing demand for intelligent electric control panels that feature advanced communication and data processing capabilities. These panels are essential for managing complex electrical systems and ensuring efficient operation across various applications. The shift towards renewable energy sources is another significant growth driver. Specialized control panels are required to manage the complexities associated with integrating diverse energy inputs. SPCL is at the forefront of this shift, developing panels that facilitate the efficient utilization of renewable energy.

The adoption of industrial automation enhances operational efficiency and ensures seamless integration of diverse manufacturing processes. This trend is vital for maintaining competitiveness in the industry. SPCL's products support automation, driving progress and innovation. The electrical panel industry is poised for continued growth, supported by the expanding use of electricity across various sectors and applications. The market is projected to benefit from ongoing innovations and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies. As industries increasingly adopt automated and intelligent systems, the demand for advanced electrical panels will continue to rise.

Shivalic Power Controls is leading the charge in the evolving electrical panel industry through its commitment to quality, innovation, and safety. With a strategic focus on technological advancements and sustainable solutions, SPCL is well-positioned to meet the growing demands of various industrial sectors, ensuring a bright and efficient future.

