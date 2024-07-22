New Delhi (India) July 22 : There's no more powerful force than a woman determined to rise! It was a proud moment when Shivangi Dalvi won the crown in the Plus Size Category at the Mrs. India Empress of the Nation 2024, organized by DIVA Pageants on June 23, 2024, at HYATT Pune.

This year's pageant celebrated brilliance by redefining beauty pageants to focus on intellect, grace, and social consciousness. Shivangi Dalvi works as an Employee Experience Coordinator for a US-based travel and leisure company in Mumbai and is also passionate about stand-up comedy.

Shivangi also won the title of Mrs. India Beauty with Purpose, representing a noble drive supporting WeHelp Foundation in the Silver Category.

Anjana and Karl Mascarenhas, the visionaries behind DIVA Pageants, aim to create a platform that celebrates beauty while highlighting the growth of strong, inspiring women who break stereotypes and inspire change. DIVA Pageants is known for its excellent organization and care for participants, making everyone feel like queens, as 30-year-old Shivangi Dalvi proudly states.

Participating in the Mrs. India Empress of the Nation transformed Shivangi's outlook. She started her journey with DIVA Pageant's Mrs. Maharashtra last year in November, where she won the subtitle Mrs. Confident and the Talent round as Mrs. Talented, finishing as the 2nd Runner Up. This experience motivated her to prepare even harder for Mrs. India Empress of the Nation, transforming herself both physically and mentally, and enhancing her food habits and holistic approach to overall development.

Shivangi's victory also earned her the subtitle of Mrs. Shining Star, boosting her confidence and self-esteem. She credits her success to her supportive husband, Kaustav Mitra, who manages America's biggest Travel Loyalty Solutions provider as an Executive Director in India. Shivangi attributes her achievements to Kaustav's motivation and support, calling him an amazing partner and best friend.

She is also extremely grateful to her mentors, Anjana and Karl Mascarenhas, for their excellent support and guidance. Shivangi's 10-year-old son, Reyaansh, and her two dogs, Jarvis and Shadow, bring joy to her life, making her the positive, happy, and fun person she is.

Looking ahead, Shivangi is a firm believer in the Law of Attraction, manifesting her dreams into reality. She promises her fans that this is just the beginning of a journey to the Hall of Fame, as she aims for the stars, believing that the sky is truly the limit!

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor